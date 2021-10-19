Extension News: What’s Happening in St. Clair County 4-H

The start to a new school year means a start to a new 4-H club year.
St. Clair County 4-H is in full swing serving over 1,000 youth in the county through in-school club meetings, community clubs, and contests. In their September club meetings, students were introduced to 4-H. Many of the youth had never heard of 4-H and Extension Agent Alayna Jackson was excited to let them in on all the possibilities and opportunities they have by joining 4-H.
The meeting included a little competition as well. 4-H's motto is "To Make the Best Better,” and the youth discussed that even when trying something new, they should always try their best. So, all new 4-Hers gave their best when doing a 4-H clover drawing and a tongue twister competition.
From this activity, the youth learned everyone is good at something and part of 4-H's mission is to help uncover that spark and help our youth have opportunities to practice that spark, in order to make the best better!
In October, 4-H groups are being presented with a fun, interactive lesson known as “Skins and Skulls.” The youth participants use all their senses to identify and learn about mammals native to Alabama.
From looking at animal tracks, to listening to their calls, examining mammal skulls and feeling a variety of animal furs — the students are truly learning by doing. The 4-Hers were also presented with an opportunity to run for leadership roles in their local classroom clubs. In November, each club will host an election that will determine the officers for each 4-H club.
For more information about St. Clair County 4-H, please contact 4-H Agent Alayna Jackson at the Extension Office at 205-338-9416 or via email at anj0038@auburn.edu. You can also like and follow the 4-H program on Facebook: @StClairCoAL4H and Instagram: @st._clair_county_4h.