Extension News: Welcome New Extension Veterans Outreach Coordinator Curtis Pippin

Please join us in welcoming Curtis Pippin to our team. Curtis will step into his new role as the Extension Veterans Outreach Coordinator on Oct. 11.
He is eager to begin his career in St. Clair County and help our local veterans. The St. Clair County Commission provides funding for this position and we are very thankful for their support.
Before joining our team, he supported Active Guard Reserve personnel within the Alabama National Guard under the Active Duty Operational Support program. He served as the Medical Readiness Non-Commissioned Officer for the 122nd Troop Command. While assigned to the 122nd his responsibilities ranged from coordinating periodic health assessment events throughout the brigade to supporting unit administrators with line of duty investigations for soldiers who sustained injuries while on duty.
Curtis is originally from Leeds, but he’s lived in Auburn since 2015 following his separation from active duty Army. He graduated from Leeds High School in 2005 and attended Auburn University immediately following his release from active duty.
Pippin earned a Bachelor’s degree in psychology from Auburn University in December 2017. He is a member of the Alabama Army National Guard. He resides in Auburn with his wife of eight years, Kelly, but lives in Leeds throughout the week. They have two children, Caleb, who is 15, and Audrey, who is 3. He spends most of his free time with his family but always tries to make time for the gym. Physical fitness is a passion of his and he is always looking for opportunities to challenge himself and those around him. He loves to hike and explore the outdoors, too.
As a veteran, Curtis understands many of the struggles facing those who have served and continue to serve. However, he also realizes that he has a lot to learn. He is eager to meet and speak with the veterans and military families of St. Clair County so that he can gain a better understanding of their needs. He believes it is important to establish effective communication and trust within the community that we serve. His goal is to set the foundation of what can only be a collaborative effort to effectively assess and meet the unique needs of those we serve.
For more information about our Extension Veterans Outreach program or if you need assistance, please contact Curtis at 205-753-1156 (cell) or 205-338-9416 (office), or email czp0036@auburn.edu. Welcome, Curtis!