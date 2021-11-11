Extension News: Turkey Day Savings

Thanksgiving is right around the corner.
Mums, pumpkins, hay bales and the scent of pumpkin spice are just a few signs that autumn has arrived. As the holidays approach, we begin planning for special occasions. Have you already started planning your Thanksgiving Day menu?
Many families have multiple outings to attend during this thankful season. With so many dates and such a big meal to plan for, the cost can add up. Read below for some tips for saving during the Thanksgiving holiday.
Consider potluck
Many families create a menu of their favorites and have family members sign up for what they will bring. This is a cost-saving measure that benefits everyone.
Make a grocery list
Before you go shopping, make a grocery list. Plan for the week including the Thanksgiving celebration. Do an inventory of your pantry, refrigerator, and freezer and decide exactly what you need to buy.
Be sure not to leave the list at home. Carry your grocery list to the store and only stick to what is on the list. Keep this in mind, “If it’s not on the list, it doesn’t exist.”
Buy in bulk
Purchase ingredients in bulk. As you prepare for those potluck Thanksgiving dinners, consider signing up for the same food item. By doing this, buying in bulk will help save even more.
Compare prices
As you begin creating a meal plan, compare prices of the items you need. Remember, store brand is not always the cheapest. Shop around at those stores close to you. Keep in mind, it doesn’t make sense to travel to save a few dollars. The amount you spend on gas could cancel your savings plus cost you time.
Shop for deals
Scout your local grocery stores’ newspaper ads and online ads for the best deals. This time of year, you may see advertisements regarding great prices on meat, vegetables, and other staples that add to the holiday festivities.
Cranberry sauce, yams, and potatoes are a few examples of items you may find at low cost. Coupons may help cut costs, but they are not always beneficial.
Take advantage of online/curb-side shopping
Online shopping can offer a way to not only avoid the crowds but also to save on money. Some sales are only for online shopping. In the comfort of your own home, you can sit on your couch and place your order without the temptation to spend money on impulse purchases. With high gas prices, this is also a great way to save.
Many stores have started offering curb-side shopping. This allows you to place your order online and pick-up your order without going inside. A worker will bring your groceries out to your vehicle. This can also help limit those impulse purchases.
Choose non-traditional meals
Do you have to make the rounds for Thanksgiving? Your celebration may start a few days before and extend past the day. If you are visiting several locations, where the traditional Thanksgiving meal is served, consider choosing a nontraditional meal, cook in bulk, and have enough for leftovers.
Stay away from racking up credit card debt
If possible, try to avoid using a credit card to purchase groceries. This can add up over time and you are more likely to spend more when you are not paying cash. Set a grocery budget and stick to it. For the holidays, consider increasing your grocery budget in order to plan well.
Remember these tips while you’re preparing for your Thanksgiving celebration. Make those turkey day memories without the lingering effects of paying off credit card debt accumulated during the holiday season. Enjoy this holiday season, while taking steps to save.
