EXTENSION NEWS: Take Charge of Your Finances in 2021

Join the Alabama Extension Financial Resource Management and Workforce Development team for several educational opportunities in 2021. The team will offer two webinar series, Best Buys and Take Charge Tuesdays, throughout the year. These 30-minute webinars will cover a variety of topics that will help improve a person’s finances.
For those that like to find the best deals and are always looking to save money, the Best Buys webinar series is a great opportunity. These webinars will help people discover the items that will offer great discounts during each month.
The Best Buys series will take place the first Monday of each month, from 11:30 a.m. to Noon. The webinars are presented through Zoom, an online video presentation format.
Those who are new to Zoom can use this link to help with preparation. https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/articles/201362193-Joining-a-Meeting
This is a free event, but registration is required to attend. The Zoom ID meeting number and link will be provided upon completion of the online registration. Participants only have to register once to attend all of the 2021 Best Buys webinars.
To register, visit https://auburn.zoom.us/j/89685749907.
The Take Charge Tuesdays webinar series will cover a variety of topics. These 30-minute sessions will provide participants with a wealth of knowledge to help them with their finances and career.
The series will take place every Tuesday, from 11:30 a.m. to Noon. The webinars are presented through Zoom, an online video presentation format.
Topics for this series include:
Jan. 5 through Mar. 9 – Let’s Talk Money
Mar. 16 through Mar. 30 – Land That Job
Apr. 6 through May 25 – Let’s Talk Money
Jun. 8 through Jun. 22 – Land That Job
Jul. 6 through Jul. 27 – Employability Skills
Aug. 3 through Oct. 5 – Let’s Talk Money
This is also a free event, but registration is required to attend. The Zoom ID meeting number and link will be provided upon completion of the online registration. Participants only have to register once to attend all of the 2021 Take Charge Tuesdays webinars
To register, visit https://auburn.zoom.us/j/87207264742.
For more information or for assistance, contact Emily Hines at eah0047@auburn.edu or 205-757-5393.