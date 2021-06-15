Extension News: Summer fun savings

As the end of another school year wraps up, families seek new opportunities to enjoy the break without breaking the bank. After the past year, people are ready to get out and enjoy the fresh air and each other. With so many factors in play, it may be hard to find a reasonably priced location at your favorite vacation spot this year.
Look for fresh, inexpensive ways to save money without going into debt. Consider staying at home and look for those outings that may not require much travel time. While the kids are home all day during the summer, it is a great time to go exploring. The zoo is a favorite among many. Look for those discount days at the zoo and consider packing lunch, so you are not paying high prices for lunch and snacks. Instead, save that money for another adventure. Hiking is another hobby that has become a family favorite. Do a little research and find those famous and not-so-famous hiking trails that people are raving about and the views they have to offer. There are many opportunities to find those outdoor activities for a low cost. Not only will these be inexpensive outings, but they will be a great way to incorporate physical activity this summer.
Other options include looking for those ways to keep the kids engaged at home. Some examples may include different types of water games, frisbee, disc golf, metal detecting. While these things will cost an initial expense, you may find it worth the investment to buy one or more items for summer fun instead of paying high prices for only a week.
Maybe you feel like it’s time to get away, and you don’t mind paying a little extra this summer for the sand beneath your toes or the fresh mountain air. If that’s the case, don’t settle for the first thing you find. Maybe you have been searching and realize that many feel cooped up and ready to get away, which is why you are finding it difficult to find a reasonably priced place. Look around and shop for the best deal before signing on the dotted line and making that nonrefundable deposit.
There are many ways to save money this summer. Just keep in mind, you are only actually saving if you put the money you didn’t pay into a savings account. If you choose to spend the money on one item versus another, you are only choosing where to spend your money, but you’re not saving. As you find those summer deals and choose to make those cheaper purchases, keep up with the difference between what you actually paid and the higher price. Then put that dollar amount in a savings account. If you do this over time, you will see those dollars add up. Regional Extension Agent Pat Smith in northern Alabama, reminds us “Time plus consistency equals growth.” It may only seem like a small amount here and there, but it will add up over time.
Look for those summer savings without the stress of debt. Enjoy this time with your friends and family. Stay safe and well while adding to your savings.
For more information about this topic or other financial resource management or workforce development, please contact Emily Hines, Human Sciences Regional Extension Agent, at (205) 757-5393 or email eah0047@aces.edu.