Extension News: St. Clair County 4-H’ers attend summer camp

The 4-H Summer Camp was held at the Alabama 4-H Center in Columbiana from June 14 through June 16. A total of 30 students/campers ranging in age from nine to 13 from Margaret, Moody, Odenville, Pell City, Springville and Steele attended.
The kids had a fantastic time while experiencing a lot of cool activities, including swimming, canoeing, paddleboarding, kayaking, rock climbing wall and enjoying a giant swing. They also learned about birds and reptiles native to Alabama. Campers spent their final night singing around a campfire.
A special thank you to 4-H agent assistant Becky Staples, our 4-H campers and our two wonderful parent volunteers, Charity Mitcham and Brooke Dawson. Remember, anyone can go to 4-H Summer Camp! Kids just have to be between the ages of 9-14. For more information, please contact Staples at the St. Clair County Extension Office at 205-338-9416.