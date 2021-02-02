EXTENSION NEWS: Scale Back Alabama 2021

Like many of you, the team at Scale Back Alabama is learning to adapt this year. They have decided that this year is the perfect time to implement some new and exciting changes for Scale Back Alabama 2021.
The 10-week challenge starts March 1. Registration for participants opened Feb. 1 and ends Feb. 28.
Other changes include:
—Virtual Program/Online Registration
—Teams Optional
—Individualized Goals
—Weekly Challenges
—More Focus on Healthy Habits, Less on Weight
—More Prizes!
Please visit www.scalebackalabama.com to learn about this year's program and to register to participate.
Scale Back Alabama sponsors include Alabama Hospital Association, Alabama Department of Public Health and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama.
If you need more information, please visit scalebackalabama.com or call the St. Clair County Extension Office at 205-338-9416.