Extension News: Register now for the 'All About Tomatoes' Extension Workshop

The tomato is by far the most popular plant in the vegetable garden, but it can also be the most problematic. There are so many things to watch for when growing tomatoes to ensure you have a healthy crop.
This year, the Alabama Cooperative Extension System’s St. Clair County office is offering an informative in-person workshop called “All About Tomatoes.”
Have you ever wondered why one year your tomato crop is excellent and then the next year you have no luck at all? Or, why the flower blooms and immature fruit suddenly drop from the plant to the ground? In this workshop you will learn about weather challenges, garden insects, diseases, proper fertilization, variety selection, plant support types, irrigation and preventive steps to avoid the most common problems so that this year’s tomato crop will be your best ever! A question and answer session will follow. New and experienced gardeners are encouraged to attend. Refreshments will be provided.
The workshop will be held Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Pell City’s Recreation Hall located at 405 19th Street South from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Cost to attend is $15 a person. Please call the St. Clair County Extension Office at (205) 338-9416 to register as pre-registration is required. Make checks payable to the St. Clair County Extension Office.
For more information about the workshop, please contact Bethany O’Rear, Home Grounds Regional Extension Agent, at (205) 612-9524.