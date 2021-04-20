Extension News: Register for water bath canning online workshop

It’s getting close to canning season!
Strawberries at local farms and farmers markets are already available. If you have always wanted to learn how to make your own yummy jams and jellies, be sure to register now and tune in for our "Water Bath Canning Basics” virtual class on Thursday, April 29, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. There is no cost to attend, but you must pre-register!
Our online class will include:
—Water Bath Canning Basics
—Overview of Equipment
—Guest Speaker Home Grounds Regional Extension Agent Lucy Edwards
—Live and Recorded Demos
—Question and Answer Session
Please join the Alabama Extension Food Safety and Preservation team to learn safe home food preserving methods of water bath canning.
To complete your registration, please visit www.aces.edu/go/waterbathcanning. After registering, you will receive a link via email so that you can tune in via Zoom using your computer, tablet or smartphone.
If you need more information about this class or have other food preservation related questions, please contact Angela Treadaway via email at treadas@auburn.edu or call (205) 410-3696. If you need to have your pressure canner dial gauge tested we can do that too! Just contact the St. Clair County Extension Office at (205) 338-9416 to schedule an appointment.
It is recommended that gauges be checked every year prior to using your pressure canner. For more information about upcoming classes and programs offered by our office, be sure to “like” our Facebook page, St. Clair County Alabama Extension Office.