Extension News: Pruning peach trees

Pruning peach trees is essential to maintaining healthy and productive trees.
The effort and attention to detail given during this process will be rewarded in high quality fruit at harvest time, improved vigor and healthy, long-lived trees.
The benefits of pruning include disease reduction, increased fruit quality, more efficient harvest, and reduction in thinning labor. Peach trees should be pruned as late as possible before blooming in the spring.
Growers with only a few trees may be able to wait until the first of March to prune, however, growers with multiple acres of trees may have to begin pruning several weeks before bloom to ensure the job is completed on time.
Pruning early in the winter is not encouraged. Pruning during this time could cause damage and create an environment conducive for diseases such as bacterial canker. Peach trees should be pruned as late as possible before blooming in the spring.
The objective of pruning a peach tree is to create an open centered tree that will allow for increased air movement which will increase yield efficiency. There are two types of cuts made when pruning peach trees.
Thinning cuts are made to remove unwanted shoots to open up the canopy and increase air movement and sunlight. Heading cuts are made to influence the growth of the plant. Heading cuts can be made to determine the direction of the new growth or to control the overall size of the plant.
To influence the direction of the new growth, the cut should be made approximately ¼” above a bud. The bud should be facing the direction in which the new growth is desired.
At planting
To create an open center tree, three to five scaffolds must be chosen to form the shape of the tree. A scaffold is the primary branch that originates from the main trunk of the tree. Once mature, these scaffolds will produce the fruiting wood that will yield peaches during the growing season. Scaffolds should be spaced evenly around the trunk.
Most trees will come from the nursery as a three- to four-feet bareroot whip with minimal lateral shoots. Once the tree is planted, a heading cut should be made to the main trunk about 30 inches above the soil line. This cut will inhibit any terminal growth and will promote lateral growth. The tree will be left to grow and scaffolds will be selected the following year.
Second Year
If scaffolds were not determined during the first pruning, now is the time to select those. Scaffolds should have a wide crotch angle, preferably between 45 to 55 degrees. These are typically found about six inches below the heading cut that was made at planting.
Select scaffolds and remove all others above the upper most scaffold by making one cut to the main trunk of the tree. Remove any other lateral branches that are not desirable. Make heading cuts near the end of the scaffolds at an outward growing bud to promote growth and direction.
Third Year
Starting the third year, pruning tactics will remain the same every year for that tree. Remove any branches that are growing from a scaffold back toward the center of the tree. Next, remove any upright growth to keep the center of the canopy open.
Make heading cuts to an outward growing bud to promote growth and direction. Cuts should be made to thin out excessive fruiting wood, which will decrease fruit thinning labor, and will help create a more open canopy.
One of the best ways to create and maintain a healthy tree is by pruning annually. Correct pruning of peach trees will drastically increase efficiency in terms of harvest and exhibit reduced insect and disease pressure. All aspects of peach orchard management are in some way influenced by pruning. Taking the time to train and maintain trees the correct way will allow a tree to reach its full potential every year of its life.
For more information about pruning peach trees or other commercial horticulture questions, please contact David Lawrence, regional extension agent, at (334) 740-1667 or email lawreda@aces.edu.