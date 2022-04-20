Extension News: Plan ahead for food preservation season

Growing and preserving your own food lets you enjoy delicious, in-season fruits and vegetables throughout the year. For many of us, who may not have our very own home garden, there is still a way we can capture the great quality and flavor of fresh fruits and vegetables and indulge all year. Fruit and vegetable growers offer a wide variety of fresh fruits and vegetables; notably squash, okra, greens and of course those sweet watermelons during the summer months at local farmers markets and road-side stands. If you are thinking about canning as a way to preserve your food this summer, there are a couple of things you should have in place before getting started.
Recipes: All home canned foods should be prepared using research tested recipes. Research is done continually to provide the latest, most up-to-date recommendations. Many new-guidelines have been released over the last couple of years, so make sure your recipes have the latest information to keep your family safe. The Extension office in your county will be able to provide you with this information.
Equipment: Review the equipment needed for canning and make sure they are ready in advance. A water bath canner is needed for processing fruits, jams, jellies, tomatoes and pickle products. A pressure canner is essential for vegetables, meats and fish.
You should also have a sharp knife, jars, measuring cups, new lids, a funnel, sugar, salt, rings and a jar lifter. Check your jars for chipping and check gaskets for damage. If you have a dial gauge pressure canner it is wise to have it tested at your local county Extension office every year before you start canning. The Extension office also has all kinds of handouts with guidelines and recipes for preserving foods. (The St. Clair County Extension Office is located on the lower level of the St. Clair County Courthouse in basement office #4. Their number is (205) 338-9416.)
Canning Process: The canning process should begin as each fruit or vegetable is being harvested. For a nicer product, try to use fruit or vegetables without any sign of insect damage, bruising or wilting. The first step will be to sterilize your jars. As you prepare your recipe, get your canner on the stove. Next, fill your jars according to the directions and then seal and process in a water bath canner or pressure canner. After removing them from the canner, put them onto a dry, clean, cloth where they can sit for the next 24-hours. The following morning, you should check to make sure you have a good seal. The lid should be concave and when pressed on should not pop.
Storage: You want to make sure that you have a good storage area; after all you’ve put in a lot of work. Most canned food items are good for up to a year. For a complete list, you may download the Extension publication “Better Safe than Sorry Food Storage Chart”, or request one from your County Office. There are many other publications available for home food preservers on our website: www.aces.edu. You may also visit the University of Georgia Extension’s website for more information at: www.uga.edu/nchfp/.
We will be conducting the following Home Food Preservation Basics Virtual Workshops beginning April 29—July 22. The programs will be held once a month and you will need to pre-register in order to receive a link to participate. All virtual workshops are FREE. The hands-on pickling and fermentation workshop which does have a small fee.
— May 26 from 1– 3 p.m. - Food Preservation Equipment/Canning Gadgets. Product demonstrated – Jelly Maker, Steam Juicer, Electric Waterbath Canner and The Roma tomato sauce/seedless jelly preparation equipment
— July 28 from 1– 3 p.m. - Freeze Drying / Dehydration basics
— September 22 from 1– 3 p.m. - Canning Soups and Stews in Pressure Canner
— Oct. 27 from 1– 3 p.m. - Crocktober - Meals with Crockpot and Instapot
— Nov. 15 from 1– 3 p.m. – Jellies for the Holidays Using Satsumas
A hands-on Pickling and Fermenting Workshop will be taught by Angela Treadaway at Springville United Methodist Church located at 6471 U S Hwy 11 on Thursday, June 23 from 1-4 p.m. Cost is $20 dollars per person and you must pre-register to attend by calling the Extension Office at (205) 338-9416. You will have an awesome time learning to prepare pickles and sauerkraut which will then be processed. Each participant will carry some of the finished product home to enjoy with your family. We will also discuss kombucha and there will be samples for you to taste.
If you have questions about food preservation or for other food safety questions please contact Angela Treadaway, Regional Extension Agent at 205-410-3696 or call the St. Clair County Extension Office at (205) 338-9416.