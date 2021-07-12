Extension News: Pell City Boys and Girls Club get a taste of fresh fruits and vegetables

The students in Cindy Harper’s nutrition classes at the Pell City Boys and Girls Club have been getting a taste of fresh fruit and vegetables this summer.
Some of the vegetables they were encouraged to taste are spinach, sugar snap peas, carrots, broccoli and cherry tomatoes. Many of the kids were brave enough to try some of them for the first time and many found out they liked them.
The tastings are part of an Auburn University SNAP-Ed Nutrition program entitled “Eat Better, Move More.” The program is a nutrition and physical activity education program for elementary youth focusing on fruit and vegetable consumption, choosing to drink water instead of sugary beverages and incorporating 60 minutes of physical activity into every day. The concepts are presented through activities and games each week along with the tastings.
Text LWA to (833) 545-0693 for easy tips from Live Well Alabama to help you and your family Eat Better and Move More. Visit LiveWellAlabama.com to learn more.
Cindy is the Nutrition Educator with the St. Clair County Extension office. She can be reached by phone at the Extension office at (205) 338-9416 or email cgh0048@auburn.edu.