Extension News: Make your own holiday wreath using forest products workshop

Do you love craft projects and holiday decorating?
If so, make plans now to join us as Carolyn Robinson, Auburn University associate professor of horticulture, will teach participants how to make their own holiday wreath using natural items that can be found anywhere in Alabama’s forests.
The workshop will be held Saturday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Odenville First Baptist Church at 310 Alabama Street. The cost is $15 a person and all materials will be provided.
Call the St. Clair County Extension Office at (205) 338-9416 to pre-register. For more information about the workshop or any other forestry, wildlife or natural resources question, contact Regional Extension Agent Lynn Dickinson at (334) 303-8360.