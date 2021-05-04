Extension news: Johnson retires as Extension Veterans Outreach Coordinator

Please join the St. Clair County Extension Office staff in wishing our much loved Extension Veterans Outreach Coordinator, Wayne Johnson, a happy retirement.
Wayne has been a part of our Extension family for five-and-a-half years, and April 23 was his last day.
An Air Force veteran of 20 years himself, he has successfully helped numerous veterans and led many efforts to assist them here in St. Clair County.
From the beginning, Wayne's vision was to get out into the community to find veterans and widows of veterans in need of assistance. He worked hard and successfully accomplished his goal of making veterans aware of the benefits that are available to them. Not only did he reach the elderly and middle-age veterans, but he also assisted younger veterans.
We would like to thank you, Wayne, first for being such a great colleague and friend, but also for all you have done for our great veterans and citizens in St. Clair County. You will be greatly missed but we wish you only the best in this next chapter of your life!
Following his retirement, he plans to relax, go fishing and spend some much needed time with his grandson. However, he still plans to be an asset to the veterans in the community in some capacity.
This program will continue once a new veterans outreach coordinator is hired.
