Extension News: Income cap lifted for cottage food law producers

The Alabama Cottage Food Law recently underwent some changes which went into effect Aug. 1. These changes will now allow producers to earn more than $20,000 with sales out of the home.
“Fire up the ovens and dust off the baking sheets,” Alabama Cooperative Extension System Food Safety and Quality Regional Agent Rebecca Catalena-Lee said. “Opportunity awaits.”
Originally passed in 2014, the Alabama Cottage Food Law was updated by Alabama Senate Bill 160 over the summer.
Janet Johnson, also an Alabama Extension food safety and quality regional agent, said the updates are a welcome sight for Alabama cottage food producers.
“Not only will producers be able to make more money during this trying time, but they will also be able to make and sell more products from their home,” Johnson said.
Major changes in SB 160
According to the new law, a cottage food is a non-potentially hazardous food that has been prepared in a person’s home that does not require time and temperature control for safety. However, the law excludes products that contain meat, poultry or fish. Cottage food items include:
—Jams, jellies and fruit preserves
—Candy
—Dried and dehydrated herbs, herb mixes, vegetables and fruits
—Roasted coffee
—Dried baking mixes
—Fermented or preserved vegetables or fruit—provided the process does not result in alcohol production
Testing requirements
Catalena-Lee said there are testing requirements for certain food items.
“In these cases, initial testing must be conducted by a third-party laboratory,” she said. “Products that require testing include dried foods (water activity), fermented foods and acidified foods (pH).”
Alabama Extension food safety and quality agents can assist clients with these tests.
Labeling requirements
The law revisions impose additional labeling requirements. To be in compliance, labels must include the following:
—10-point font size type minimum
—Common name of the food
—Name and home or P.O. Box address of the producer
—A statement indicating the food is not inspected by the state or local health department
—A list of ingredients and sub-ingredients in descending order of predominance
—A disclaimer that the food may contain allergens
Additional requirements
Producers must sell directly to consumers within the state, whether that be in-person, by phone or online. However, Johnson said there are now more options for delivery under the new law.
“The new law allows delivery by mail, through an agent of the producer or directly to the consumer within the state of Alabama,” she said.
More information
The food safety and quality team will update their current training to include information about the revised Cottage Food Law. The team will remove current training from the Alabama Extension website Nov. 12 to make these revisions. A revised training will roll out in early 2022. The Alabama Extension food safety and quality team members will teach the new training virtually.
Please make plans not to attend our Tuesday’s Table Talk Topics Panel Discussion on the Alabama Cottage Food Law. The Facebook live discussion will be held on Tuesday, October 5 at noon (CST). You are welcome to submit your questions at www.aces.edu/go/TableTalkTuesdays. Our panel will answer them live on our Facebook page, Alabama Cooperative Extension Food Safety @acesfoodsafety.
For more information about the Cottage Food Law or other food safety and quality questions, please contact Angela Treadaway via email at treadas@aces.edu or call (205) 410-3696. More information is also available about the Cottage Food Law and training by visiting www.aces.edu/go/cottagefoodbusiness.