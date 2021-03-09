Extension news: Hunting mushrooms — the morel of the story

Morel (Morchella sp) mushrooms are a highly desired species because of their delicate flavor and meaty texture.
While they are consumed worldwide, commercial cultivation is limited because they are difficult to grow in culture, which is unlike other mushrooms used in cooking. Because of this, people will often strap on their boots and hunt for morel mushrooms in nature.
Characteristics
Morel mushrooms are characterized by their conic head and unmistakable honeycomb appearance resulting from a network of ridges and pits throughout the cap. While they differ in color, chemical composition, and bioactivity, people are most familiar with black and yellow morels. These are the two most studied species regarding nutritional composition.
The black morel mushroom is found in large groups at the beginning of the season, often a week or so before the first sign of yellow mushrooms. Some people believe hill tops in the middle of the woods are the best location for finding large patches of the black species. Sometimes the black morel can be confused with the Gyromitra sp, also known as false morels. While they are vaguely similar in shape, the false morels have a wrinkled cap, not a pitted one that is found on the morel.
Hunting morels
Morel hunting may not be as popular in the Southeast as it is in other areas of the country, but most morel hunters in Alabama are OK with that — it just means more for them.
Morels can be difficult to find and the window for hunting them is extremely small. Because the season is completely dependent on weather trends, successfully detecting when morels are in season can also be difficult. In Alabama, first reports of morel sightings usually start around the first or second week of March and kick into full gear in mid to late March.
Morels can be found in various habitats including lightly burned grassy areas, swampy ground, and areas exposed to fire. Ground that has been lightly disturbed by vehicles driving over it or old stream beds can be good places to find morels, too. Some dedicated morel hunters believe there is a relationship between dying trees and morels.
Large patches of them have been found near dying or downed trees. This is often the case because the removal of the tree canopy allows light to hit the forest floor, which in turn warms the soil and makes conditions ideal for the growth of morels.
A favorite strategy employed by many morel hunters is to hunt the south and southwest sides of hills early in the spring. These areas get more of the early spring sun which warms the ground to the perfect growing temperature. This produces the first morels of the season. As the days turn warmer, people can track the mushrooms deeper into the woods.
Confirm identity before eating
Eating foraged mushrooms is a time-honored tradition. However, ensuring the mushroom is suitable for human consumption is crucial.
Mycophobia is present in a lot of cultures, including some of those found in the Southeast. Learning to safely identify toxic mushrooms and rule them out will protect people from unknowingly consuming a harmful mushroom. When searching for morels, avoid Gyromitra sp. This mushroom resembles a small brain and is often confused with morels. A good rule of thumb is to never eat a mushroom unless its identification is certain.
For more information about this topic or if you have other forestry, wildlife, or natural resource questions, please contact Lynn Dickinson, Regional Extension Agent, at (334) 303-8360 or email rhodela@auburn.edu. To learn more about what the St. Clair County Extension office has to offer, please “like” our Facebook page:t St. Clair County, Alabama Extension Office.