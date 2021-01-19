EXTENSION NEWS: How to manage your backyard wildlife

Do you have bats in your attic or armadillo digging holes in your yard? The Alabama Cooperative Extension System is proud to announce a new FREE webinar designed to help you tackle wildlife encounters like these.
Please join regional extension agent Lynn Dickinson and Dr. Wesley Anderson, Auburn University assistant professor and extension specialist, for an upcoming ‘City Critters: How to Manage Your Backyard Wildlife’ lunch and learn webinar. It will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 27, from noon to 1 p.m.
During the webinar, we will discuss how to manage your wildlife encounters and how to begin the process of ridding your yard of unwanted nuisance pests. We will also discuss the benefits some wildlife species offer.
The webinar is free to attend. Please register at https://www.aces.edu/event/city-critters-lunch-learn/2021-01-27/
For more information about this webinar or if you have other forestry, wildlife, or natural resource questions, please contact Lynn Dickinson, regional extension agent, at 334-303-8360 or email rhodela@auburn.edu.
To learn more about what the St. Clair County Extension office has to offer, please “like” our Facebook page: St. Clair County, Alabama Extension Office.