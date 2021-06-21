Extension News: Home canning season tips for success

Home canning season is just around the corner. Many have started gardens and produce will soon be ready to harvest and start preserving. Jars and canning lids became scarce last year and it appears that may occur again this year. You may have to order online in bulk but just be careful to make sure you are buying standard canning jars and lids that can be safely used to preserve your produce. Here are some more tips for success:
— Start with a research-tested recipe. Just because a recipe is in print doesn’t mean it’s safe for you and your family. Start with a recipe that has been tested to make sure that the product is safe and of high quality. A great place to begin is with the recipes from the National Center for Home Food Preservation which can be found on their website, www.uga.edu/nchfp/. Some states, like Alabama, have recipe books that have been developed to ensure safe canning no matter where you live in the state. Please visit www.aces.edu/foodsafety/.
— Use recipes that are up to date. We all want to continue with those tried-and-true recipes, but canning recommendations have changed dramatically over the last 15 years. If you are using recipes that date before 1994, then it’s a good idea to set those aside and find an up-to-date recipe that has been tested for safety.
— Start with equipment in good working order. A boiling water canner should have a flat bottom, so that it fits nicely on the stove top, and a tight-fitting lid. A pressure canner will have either a dial gauge or weighted gauge. Dial gauge canners should be tested every year for accuracy. The St. Clair County Extension office offers free dial gauge canner testing. Just call 205-338-9416 to make an appointment. You should replace canner gaskets every 2-3 years. To learn more about how to successfully use your pressure canner, visit www.uga.edu/nchfp/publications/uga/using_press_canners.html. You can also find classes offered through the Alabama Cooperative Extension System by following us at www.aces.edu/foodsafety and on our Facebook page@acesfoodsafety.
— Pressure Cookers, as well as Instant Cookers, cannot be used as pressure canners. This is because they have not been tested by the USDA and recommended to be used as a pressure canner. Pressure canners are designed to hold more and are capable of reaching the correct pressure to safely can low acid foods (vegetables and meats). Water bath canners are only designed to be used on high acid foods such as jams, jellies, pickles, relishes and sauces and fruits of any kind.
— Assemble jars and other items. Use only standard home canning jars, not old mayonnaise jars, and check these to make sure they are not chipped or cracked. Always use 2-piece lids; purchase lids new each year (the sealing compound will break down on storage) and sort through screw bands to make sure they are not rusted. It’s fine to reuse canning jars, as long as they are not chipped or cracked. Garage sales can be great places to locate used canning jars. Just make sure they were designed for canning. Other items that come in handy for home canning include jar fillers, tongs, and lid wands.
— Leave your creativity behind! Home canning is one area where being creative can lead to food safety disasters. So, begin with an up-to-date, research-tested recipe and carefully follow the directions. Don’t make ingredient substitutions unless they are allowed, and follow the recipe directions through all the steps. Don’t substitute dishwasher canning, oven canning, or open-kettle canning for an approved canning method - boiling water canning or pressure canning.
And remember, at the end of the day, a sealed canning jar does not indicate that the food inside is safe. A sealed jar simply means that the jar is sealed. You can do a lot of things wrong and still get a jar to seal! As a safety precaution for properly canned foods, boil low-acid foods (i.e. vegetables, meats, fish) 10 to 11 minutes before eating to destroy any botulism toxin that might be present. If food looks spoiled, foams, or has a strange odor during heating, throw it out.
Follow these easy steps for safely preserving your garden’s bounty to enjoy all year round. If you need further information or have questions, please contact Angela Treadaway, Regional Extension Agent, at (205) 410-3696 or visit our website, www.aces.edu/foodsafety for the latest science-based information and recipes for all your canning needs.