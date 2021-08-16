Extension News: Exposing some food preservation myths

To disperse some myths going around, especially on the internet, from those who have canned for years or maybe from those you inherited your mothers or grandmothers canning equipment and recipes, here are a few myths and facts:
Myth: I put the “HOT” or “HOT, COMPLETELY COOKED” food in the jar and the lid seals, without processing it. Since it is sealed, it must be safe.
Fact: Foods prepared in this manner present a serious health risk, particularly low-acid foods (vegetables and meats). First, you aren’t sterilizing the headspace. Second, the temperatures obtained in open kettle canning are not high enough to destroy all spoilage and food poisoning organisms that may be in the food. Third, microorganisms can enter the food when it is transferred from the kettle to jars and cause spoilage. Fourth, you haven’t forced excess air from the jars, ensuring a good vacuum seal. To minimize the risk of food spoilage, all high-acid foods (pickles, jams and jellies, fruits, salsas and tomatoes) should be processed in a boiling water canner or pressure canner and all low-acid foods in a pressure canner.
Myth: Tomatoes are high acid and do not require additional acid to safely can in a boiling water canner.
Fact: Modern tomatoes are lower in acid than older varieties. Since the acidity of tomatoes are borderline, it is now necessary to take some precautions to can them safely. To assure the safety of tomatoes they must be acidified, whether processed in a boiling water bath or pressure canner. To acidify tomatoes, add one tablespoon of bottled lemon juice or 1/4 teaspoon citric acid per pint of tomatoes, double this amount for quarts.
Myth: Old timey recipes are “tested” recipes because they have been used for years, and no one has died yet.
Fact: “Grandma’s” canning recipes could be hazardous to your health. Many illnesses (example: stomach viruses) and even deaths in the past may have been due to food poisoning and the family may have never realized it. Food poisoning can affect the very young, the very old and those with weakened immune systems differently than strong, healthy individuals. Now that we have research-based recipes for most foods, it is wise to use those recipes to assure the food you home can is safe.
Tested recipes should be from companies and organizations that use research to assure their safety. These include USDA, any state Cooperative Extension Service literature and the Ball Blue Book. Be sure to get the current edition/issue, so they will have the most up-to-date, accurate recommendations. You can always call the St. Clair County Extension Office at (205) 338-9416 or call Regional Extension Agent Angela Treadaway at (205) 410-3696 to get up to date information and recipes.
Myth: Many of my friends and on social media I am seeing people are using their electric pressure cookers to can vegetables with and they look really good.
Fact: USDA does not recommend using an electric pressure cooker to do any kind of low acid foods like vegetables and meats. You can use it to do water bath canning of items like jams and jellies. To be considered a pressure canner it must be big enough to hold four quart size jars.
Myth: Green beans are OK to can in a water bath canner if I use one tablespoon of lemon juice or vinegar.
Fact: Only adding a few tablespoons of vinegar or lemon juice will not add enough acid to make the green beans or any vegetable safe enough to can in a water bath canner. Only pickled items with a lot more vinegar, jams, jellies, fruits, relishes, tomatoes with additional acidification can be safely canned in a water bath canner. The water bath canner temperature cannot reach any higher than 212 degrees and vegetables and meats need a temperature of 240 degrees to kill any bacteria such as botulism. This temperature can only be reached in a pressure canner.
Myth: There is mold growing in the jars of food I have canned. Can’t I just scrape it off and eat the food?
Fact: DO NOT eat home canned food that has mold growing on it. Throw it out!!! Mold can change the acidity of the food, making it less acidic. Bacteria are more likely to grow in low acid foods, especially the harmful Clostridium botulinum that causes botulism. If there is any mold, or signs of spoilage, discard the entire contents of the jar or container, even jams and jellies.
Myth: I can use my own recipes to can foods like salsa and soups.
Fact: Not a good idea! You need to use only up-to-date recipes (published in 1990 or after) that have been scientifically tested to be sure that all harmful microorganisms will be destroyed during the canning process. Micro-organisms are found naturally on fresh produce. Many cause foods to spoil, but some cause foodborne illness. When you are canning, do not change any ingredients in the recipes and follow the directions carefully. You can find tested recipes in reliable sources like any state extension website or the National Center for Home Food Preservation are both reliable sources as well as USDA where you will find the Complete Guide to Home Canning.
Here is a great tomato salsa recipe that is a tested and trusted recipe:
Tomato Salsa
20-25 pounds of tomatoes peeled and chopped; tomatoes can be purchased in a 20- to 25-pound box from the store or farmers market.
5 cups chopped onions
3 tablespoon chopped commercial garlic
½ cup diced, fresh cilantro
½ cup canning salt
2 cups 5 percent acidity apple cider vinegar
3 tablespoon of oregano
4 cups diced assorted mild peppers (red, yellow, orange, green)
1 tablespoonblack pepper
½ cup diced jalapeno pepper (optional for hot salsa)
3 six-ounce cans of tomato paste
2 tablespoon ground cumin (optional)
After peeling and chopping the tomatoes, place them in a big saucepan and bring to a simmer while chopping other ingredients. Mix other ingredients except for cilantro (it will turn black if cooked too long) and bring to a simmer again for about 10 minutes. Have jars and lids ready (pint size). Pour salsa into hot jars and process in a water bath canner for 20 minutes. Remove from the water bath canner and let it stand in a draft free area on a towel. Label and store away in a cool, dry pantry. Will keep for one year.