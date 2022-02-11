Extension News: Eat better for heart health

It is February, so where did January go and all those New Year’s resolutions? You were going to stop smoking, start exercising and eating better, but then life happened, and those resolutions went out the door.
Just remember, “Today is the first day of the rest of your life,” and try again. Your heart will appreciate it. In honor of February being Heart Health Month, here are some suggestions to eat better for your heart health.
If you know you should be eating healthier foods, educate yourself and make some small changes. For example, reduce the amount of fat in your diet. A diet high in fat often leads to high LDL cholesterol. If the body has more LDL cholesterol than it requires, the excess is deposited on the walls of arteries as plaque. Too much plaque and the arteries become clogged — a condition known as arteriosclerosis. When arteries in the heart become clogged, it causes a heart attack. If arteries that lead to the brain are clogged, it can result in a stroke.
According to the CDC, choose healthy meals and snacks to help prevent heart disease and its complications. Be sure to eat lots of fresh fruits and vegetables and fewer processed foods. That being said, know this:
—Eating a lot of foods high in saturated fat and trans-fat may contribute to heart disease.
—Eating foods high in fiber and low in saturated fats, trans fat, and cholesterol can help prevent high cholesterol.
—Limiting salt (sodium) in your diet can lower your blood pressure.
The following list of small eating changes that can have a big effect on your heart health:
—Try a fruit or vegetable you have never eaten to replace a meat-centered meal. Many new apples are on the market today or maybe get some of that red leaf lettuce you have been meaning to try.
—Modify processed food such as macaroni and cheese by adding broccoli florets to the mix. Processed food is often high in salt, sugar and fat.
—Plant a garden for spring. Container gardening is a convenient way to grow tomatoes full of that all-important lycopene.
—Read nutrition facts labels. Learning to read and understand food labels can help you make better choices. Choose food products with lower amounts of sodium, saturated fat and added sugars.
Making healthier food choices can build an overall healthy eating style and be good for your heart.
For more information about this topic or other human nutrition, diet and health questions, please contact Regional Extension Agent Helen Jones via email at herndhj@aces.edu or call (334) 201-6775.