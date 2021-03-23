Extension News: Don’t guess, soil test!

As spring quickly approaches, now is the time to gear up your gardens and landscapes for the growing season.
One major factor affecting plant success, no matter if ornamental or edible, is proper fertilization. Proper fertilization consists of applying just the right amount of the needed nutrients. So, how do you know what your soil needs? As we in Extension love to say, “Don’t guess, soil test!”
Conducting a soil test is an essential step in monitoring nutrient levels in your soil. Results provide recommendations for correct lime and fertilizer applications. Please do not fall victim to the erroneous thought of, “if a little is good, then a lot must be better.” Too much lime or fertilizer can be harmful, or even lethal in certain situations. For example, excessive phosphorous inhibits a plant’s uptake of other nutrients in the soil and can result in discolored leaves and poor growth.
Additionally, runoff can occur if nutrient amounts exceed those that the plant can utilize efficiently. This runoff can be detrimental to our surrounding waterways.
Generally speaking, it is recommended to test your soil every two to three years. You can find our free soil test kits (including sample box, information sheet and soil testing instructions) at the St. Clair County Extension Office located on the lower level of the St. Clair County Courthouse in Pell City, basement office #4. The only fees are the price for analysis, which is $7 a sample, and the required postage for mailing to the Auburn University Soil Testing Lab.
As I mentioned, instructions are available when you pick up your kit; however, I would like to point out something. When listing the plants to be grown, please be as detailed as possible. If you are sampling your lawn, list the specific type of turfgrass.
If testing your landscape, include the type of trees and/or shrubs. If sampling your vegetable garden or backyard orchard, specify the types of garden vegetables or fruit that you are growing. While many of our plants have similar requirements, not all will thrive in the same growing conditions.
Therefore, the lab needs to know what you intend to grow to make the appropriate recommendations.
Once you receive your results, it is time to select the correct fertilizer. When choosing a fertilizer, you have some options — quick release, slow release, or a blend of the two. Each product has its place in your garden or landscape. With the quick release products, the name says it all. All the nutrients are released in a short amount of time.
This can be beneficial at planting, but it also means that you may need to apply additional fertilizer sooner than you would if using a slow release product. Additionally, if too much fertilizer is made available to the plant at one time, burning of leaves and stems can occur, and in more serious cases, plant death. Slow release fertilizers allow large applications without plant injury.
The nutrients are released over time, reducing the number of applications needed per year. Some fertilizers have the best of both worlds — a quick release product, which gives plants or seeds a ready supply of nutrients and a slow release products, which continues to supply nutrients over time.
Now, you need to determine how much of your selected product you should apply. An example of suitable fertilizer(s) and application rate(s) is included in your soil test recommendations. In some cases, another fertilizer product can be successfully substituted for the recommended one. However, this decision requires further investigation, and should not be made in haste. Check with your local garden center to find the product that works best for you.
Should you have questions about your report, never fear. Feel free to contact the St. Clair County Extension Office at (205) 338-9416 or me directly at (205) 612-9524 or email bao0004@aces.edu. I'm also available to answer any of your horticulture questions as well.
Happy gardening!