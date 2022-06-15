Extension News: Diabetes education available for passionate community members

Every year, an estimated 31,000 people in Alabama are diagnosed with diabetes. The Diabetes Empowerment Education Program Train-the-Trainer is an in-depth, three-day training for passionate community members who want to be trained in diabetes education and management.
The next virtual certification workshop will be July 26-28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Upon completion of this course, the trainer will be a certified DEEP educator. As certified trainers, people can give back to their communities and work with people with prediabetes or diabetes and care providers. By extending the knowledge and skills necessary to reduce complications resulting from diabetes, the trainers provide a valuable service to members of their communities.
The cost is $100 a trainer and is valid for three years. Auburn University CEUs are available (2.0 CEUs or 20 contact hours).
To register for this workshop, please visit: www.aces.edu/event/diabetes-empowerment-education-program-deep-train-the-trainer-4/
For more information about this virtual certification workshop or if you have other questions related to human nutrition, diet and health, contact Helen Jones at 334-201-6775 or email herndhj@auburn.edu.
To learn more about what is going on at your local county Extension office, please “like” our Facebook page, St. Clair County, Alabama Extension Office.