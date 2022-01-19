Extension News: Coping with change

When confronted with change, do you feel overwhelmed?
Maybe change makes you shut down or maybe it doesn’t affect you at all. Expected or unexpected, change can cause stress, and stress, if not managed, can lead to physical and mental problems. Being that change is inevitable, each of us must find or develop our own unique way of embracing or rejecting change. Below are some strategies to help you manage the stress that comes with change.
Invest in your rest
Getting the proper amount of sleep is essential for good health. The Center for Disease Control encourages adults 18 and older to get seven or more hours of sleep a night.
Sleep helps us to recover physically and mentally and to manage stress.
Stay active
This is the perfect time to develop an exercise plan with the family or to modify your current plan.
The goal is to keep active and burn calories. Keeping active helps to reduce stress, increase energy and improve muscle strength. So, enjoy walks outside or get busy doing some spring cleaning.
Express your feelings
When change causes an increase in emotions such as fear, anxiety, sadness, or confusion, find someone to talk to.
Express your feelings with loved ones, friends or professionals. Remember that journaling, drawing, poetry and dancing can also be creative ways to express your feelings.
Start a fun project
Identify a fun project you can do. Base your project on the things you love to do or the things you want to learn to do.
Focusing your attention on a project can help you deal with stress. Just remember that this project should be fun, not stressful!
Mind your eating habit
Continue to be mindful of what you eat, the portion sizes and the number of times you eat. Eating smaller portions, less sweets, less fast foods and drinking more water are all healthier choices.
Also, planning meals is a great way to invest in health.
Conclusion
During this time when so many things seem to have changed, take time to invest in yourself. Focus on activities that will improve your overall well-being. These coping strategies will enhance your quality of life as you deal with unexpected changes.
