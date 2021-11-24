Extension News: Celebrating Farm-City Week

The week leading up to Thanksgiving, Nov. 19-25, is National Farm-City Week. This year’s theme is “Down to Earth — Agriculture Sustains Alabama.”
Down to earth is a phrase often used to describe individuals who are honest, friendly and unpretentious. In the context of agriculture, “Down to Earth” conjures ideas of hard work, deep roots and perseverance.
This year’s theme provides a platform to begin conversations about conservation. It directs our attention to the ways farmers sustain Alabama agriculture and forestry and not only focuses attention on the soil as the foundation for the industry, but it also describes the character, work ethic and stewardship of those whose lives and livelihoods are intrinsically linked to the land.
This theme is also a chance to highlight the shared responsibility farmers and their city neighbors have for protecting the environment. It reminds all Farm-City participants of their connection to the earth. Most importantly, the theme provides a forum to understand the importance of sustaining farms and forestland for future generations. To do so, farmers must have the resources, tools, markets and financial opportunities to continue. It also celebrates the steadfast, trustworthy and relatable men and women who care for our planet and the ways in which their work provides reliable products for our families, communities and economy.
Our annual Farm-City Banquet was Nov. 8 at the Pell City Civic Center. Pell City Mayor Bill Pruitt welcomed the crowd of more, and 4-H’ers from across the county were recognized for their winning Farm-City posters and essays. The Farm-City centerpiece design contest winners were also announced. St. Clair county farmers, Trent and Courtney Brown, owners of Grace Farm Ministries in Odenville, were recognized as our 2021 Outstanding Farm Family. Dr. Mike Phillips, Alabama Extension Director, served as the keynote speaker.
This year’s poster contest winners in the Kindergarten through third-grade division: First place: Hannah Pruett, AES third-grader, Jessica Weldon, teacher; second place: Colton Nuss, AES second-grader, Debra Hill, teacher; and third-place winner: Presley Poplin, AES third-grader, Jessica Weldon, teacher.
Honorable mentions in the Kindergarten through third-grade division (in no particular order): Luke Poplin, AES second-grader, Stephanie Abernathy, teacher; Sissy Kennedy, AES third-grader, Milena Dicky, teacher; Kaitlyn Weldon, AES first-grader, Carmen Burttram, teacher; Harley Hill, AES second-grader, Debra Hill, teacher; Savannah Carter, AES third-grader, Jessica Weldon, teacher; Ella Gossett, AES second-grader, Debra Hill, teacher; Charlee Matthews, AES third-grader, Jessica Weldon, teacher; Nathan Richardson, AES second-grader, Stephanie Abernathy, teacher; Rachel Jones, AES third-grader, Milena Dicky, teacher; and Gideon Dollar, AES third-grader, Jessica Weldon, teacher.
Our fourth through sixth-grade poster contest winners: first place: Lyndzie Bearden, AMS fifth-grader, Megan Mayfield, teacher; second place: Renee Jones, AMS fifth-grader, Megan Mayfield, teacher; and third place: Eric Ingram, AMS fifth-grader, Megan Mayfield, teacher.
Honorable Mentions in the fourth through sixth-grade division (in no particular order): Riley Hill, AMS fifth-grader, Emily Smith, teacher; Lucy Attaway, AMS fifth-grader, Emily Smith, teacher; Isabella Rashleigh, AMS fifth-grader, Megan Mayfield, teacher; Briauna Nichols, AMS fifth-grader, Megan Mayfield, teacher; Jay-Cee Beatty, AMS fifth-grader, Megan Mayfield, teacher; Olivia Horne, CVES fourth-grader, Terry Kincaid, teacher; Sophia Moten, CVES fourth-grader, Kathy Dent, teacher; Sarah Kate Wilson, AMS fifth-grader, Emily Smith, teacher; Liam Arrington, AMS fifth-grader, Megan Mayfield, teacher; and Alaska Wood, MES, fourth-grader, Stephanie Hayden, teacher.
Our seventh through ninth-grade essay winners: first place: Myca Hunt, Day Spring Academy seventh-grader, Sylvia Hunt, teacher; second place: Jackson Richardson, RHS seventh-grader, Mary Jo Cox, teacher; and third place: McKenna Kay, RHS eighth-grader, Mary Jo Cox, teacher.
Honorable Mentions in the seventh through ninth-grade division (in no particular order): Byron Mizzell, RHS eighth-grader, Mary Jo Cox, teacher; Madelyn Kaley, RHS eighth-grader, Mary Jo Cox, teacher; Aubrie Barber, RHS seventh-grader, Mary Jo Cox, teacher; and Trevor Wicks, AMS eighth-grader, Coach Sloan Lewis, teacher.
Our 10th through 12th-grade essay winners: first place: Jericho Kay, RHS 10th-grader, Mary Jo Cox, teacher; second place: Brett Sisson, RHS 10th-grader, Mary Jo Cox, teacher; and third place: Benjamin Chapman, SHS 10th-grader, Lamar Vann, teacher.
Honorable Mentions in the 10th through 12th-grade division (in no particular order): Granger Heckler, SHS 12th-grader, Lamar Vann, teacher; Shelley Macon, RHS 10th-grader, Mary Jo Cox, teacher; Anna Franklin, RHS 10th-grader, Mary Jo Cox, teacher; Taylor Lewis, RHS 10th-grader, Mary Jo Cox, teacher; and Chase Campbell, SHS 12th-grader, Lamar Vann, teacher.
Congratulations to all our winners! We appreciate everyone who made this banquet a success including the St. Clair County Farmers Federation and Women’s Leadership Committee, St. Clair County Farm-City Committee, Alayna Jackson, 4-H Agent, Pell City FFA students, the city of Pell City and the entire St. Clair County Extension staff.
As we prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving and Farm-City Week, we also gather to count our blessings and give thanks for the bounty available to us. This bounty is possible thanks to all those involved in getting the food from the farm to the table so that we can enjoy this abundance. During Farm-City Week please think about all the farmers, ranchers, processors, truck drivers, retailers and others who work hard to supply your food, and if you see some of them, please say “thanks.”
Note: To see more photos taken during the banquet, please “like” our St. Clair County Farm-City and St. Clair County, Alabama Extension Office Facebook pages.