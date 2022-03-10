Extension News: Celebrate a world of flavors during National Nutrition Month By Helen Jones

In March, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics focuses attention on healthful eating through National Nutrition Month 2022. This year's theme, “Celebrate a World of Flavors,” embraces global cultures and cuisines.
“The theme Celebrate a World of Flavors gives every culture a place at the table," said registered dietitian nutritionist Libby Mills, a national spokesperson for the Academy in Philadelphia.
"Celebrating the cultural tradition and recipes from all people is a tasty way to nourish ourselves, learn about one another and find appreciation in our diversity. During National Nutrition Month, the academy encourages everyone to make learned food choices and develop good eating and physical activity habits they can follow all year long.”
The academy urges seeking the advice of registered dietitian/nutritionist — the food and nutrition experts who can help develop individualized eating and activity plans to meet your health goals.
Celebrate a World of Flavors features the unique, cultural variety of foods available to people from around the world. Visit the Academy at www.eatright.org or www.aces.edu to learn more about healthy eating and physical activity for National Nutrition Month.
With supply chain-related shortages at grocery stores, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics provides recommendations for creating healthful meals during National Nutrition Month 2022.
While American are dealing with a shortage of food supply, consider making simple food swaps that won’t cause a fuss at dinner time. Dinner time is an opportunity to put a new idea on a traditional family dish. Many of the ingredients you may already have on hand. The ingredients are simple and mealtime preparation is easy.
Registered Dietitian nutritionist Grace Derocha, a national spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, suggests these food swaps for making family-friendly meals:
—Fruits and vegetables: Try and find your favorite fresh fruits or vegetables first, but if you don’t have any success finding them fresh, look for canned or frozen versions. Choose canned fruit in their natural juice and low-sodium canned vegetables. If you can’t find low-sodium canned vegetables, rinse off excess sodium before cooking.
—Grains: Instead of regular long-grain white rice, consider jasmine rice, basmati rice, brown rice, barley or quinoa. Consider making a sandwich with 100% whole wheat wraps or rye bread. Substitute whole-wheat pasta for white pasta to add more fiber to your meal.
—Protein foods: Substitute ground beef for ground chicken or turkey. If you can’t find canned beans, purchase dried versions and soak them in advance to prepare them for cooking. If fresh eggs are unavailable, consider purchasing an egg substitute and following the directions on substituting.
—Dairy: If you can’t find your favorite flavor of low-fat yogurt, try flavoring plain Greek yogurt with fruit instead. For recipes that call for ricotta cheese, try substituting cottage cheese or vice versa.
On your next adventure to the grocery store, expand your horizons and you may stumble upon a new family favorite.
For more information about this topic or other human nutrition, diet and health questions, please contact Helen Jones, regional extension agent, human nutrition, diet and health, via email at herndhj@aces.edu or call (334) 201-6775.