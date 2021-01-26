Extension News: Alabama Extension offers Tuesday’s Table Talk topics

Are you a cottage food producer or interested in starting your own cottage food business but have questions? Well, we can help!
Please join us LIVE Feb. 2 at noon for the first segment of our Tuesday's Table Talk Topics Facebook live series. Our panel will be available during this time to answer your questions live on our Alabama Cooperative Extension Food Safety Facebook page @acesfoodsafety.
This discussion will include: overview of the law, venues where products can be sold, business licenses, tax law compliance, networking opportunities and more.
To participate, please visit www.aces.edu/go/TableTalkTuesdays. You may also scan the QR code posted on the food safety team or St. Clair County Alabama Extension Office Facebook pages to enter your questions ahead of time.
Future topics to be discussed include:
March 2: Egg Safety
April 6: Spring Cleaning in Your Kitchen
May 4: Water Bath and Pressure Canning
June 1: Tips for Summer BBQ’s
July 6: Drying, Pickling and Fermentation
Aug. 3: Starting a Food Business
Sept. 7: Food Safety for Groups
Oct. 5: Alabama Cottage Food Law
Nov. 2: Holiday Food Safety
For more information about our Tuesday’s Table Talk Topics program or other food safety, quality and preservation questions, please contact Angela Treadaway, Regional Extension Agent, at treadas@aces.edu or call (205) 410-3696.