Extension News: Alabama 4-H announces 2021 ‘Biggest Catch’ virtual contest

Alabama 4-H is excited to host a virtual freshwater fishing contest for youth ages 9-18 from June 1 to June 14.
To participate, go fishing in Alabama freshwater any time between June 1st and June 14th, catch a big fish, measure and take a photo with your fish, and submit an online contest entry form!
It’s easy! Here are the official contest rules and information:
—Youth participants must submit their official contest entries between 8 a.m. June 1 and 8 p.m. June 14 using our online submission form at bit.ly/Biggest4HCatch.
—To enter, a photograph of the biggest catch must be uploaded. The photograph must include the youth and their fish, the contest code AL4H2020, and the total length (inches) of the fish. This can be written on a piece of paper and held up in the photograph or written on the participant’s hand.
—Total length is measured from the tip of the snout to the end of the caudal (tail) fin using a measuring tape or a measuring board.
—Only complete entries will be considered.
—One entry per youth allowed.
—Ages nine to 13 may compete in the Junior Division, and 14 to 18 in the Senior Division.
—Contest categories are Basses, Bream (Sunfish), Catfishes, and Crappies. The participant’s catch must be submitted to the correct category.
—First, second and third place recognition will be awarded for each category.
—Youth must catch and land their own fish without the help of others.
—Fish must be caught in Alabama waters.
—Participants must follow all state requirements for fishing license and permits, and creel and size limits. Visit OutdoorAlabama.com for more information.
—Have fun and be safe!
For more information, please visit the Alabama 4-H Facebook page or call the St. Clair County Extension Office at (205) 338-9416.