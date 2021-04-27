Extension News: 2020 farm-city poster and essay contest winners announced

The St. Clair County Farmers Federation was unable to host their annual Farm-City Banquet last November because of the pandemic. Farm-City Week was celebrated Nov. 20-26, 2020. "Sweet Grown Alabama" was chosen as the theme.
The main goal of Farm-City Week is to broaden the understanding of the relationship between rural farmers and urban workers.
County farm-city committees educate their communities through outreach events and student contests, all centered around the year's theme. 4-H’ers from across St. Clair County did participate in both the Farm-City poster and essay contest and we would like to proudly announce our 2020 winners:
Poster Contest — Kindergarten through third grade: First place was awarded toBraelynn “Sissy” Kennedy of Ashville Elementary School. Second place went to Zaccary Stafford (AES) while Aliee Strickland (AES) took third.
Honorable mentions were awarded to Cami Bryan, Brayden Gray, Johnathan Brogdonl, Chloe Frederick, Eli Thompson, Levi Hanson, John Curtis Crow, Marshall Graves (Ashville); Malia Elkin and Charlie Thomason (Ragland).
Poster contest — Fourth through sixth grade: Larken Glass from Ashville Middle won first place. Second place went to Laura Jane Smith (AMS), and third place was given to Riley Elkins (Ragland).
Honorable mentions were awarded toJace Mcguire, Allie Cone, Brooklyn Rogers, Tristan Migues, Hailey Gray, Easton Williams, Haidyn Sullivan (AMS); Chloe Sission and Carrington Glover (Springville Elementary); Myca Hunt (Day Spring Academy).
Essay contest — Seventh through ninth grade: Madelyn Grace Kayley from Ragland took first place. Trevor Wicks was given second (AMS) and third went to Annalyn Carlisle (Ragland).
Honorable mentions were given to the following:Zoey Wright, Cally Martinez, McKenzie Bridges, Lindsay Elkins, Jesslyn Carlisle, Kysleigh Love and Karlyn Brown (Ragland).
Essay contest — 10th through 12th grade: First place went to Will Clark from Ragland High School. Second place went to Katey Boogs while third went to D.J. Turner, both also from Ragland.
Honorable mentions were given to Abigail Garrison, Jaklyn Griffin, John Schall, Autumn Mankel, Campbell Adams, Samantha Adams, Alteria Mitchell, Emberly Love, Rylee Mickler, Annie Wear, Logan Watts and Ke’Varri Atravian Douglas (Ragland).
Congratulations to the winners! If you would like more information about the Farm-City or 4-H program in St. Clair County, please contact Becky Staples, 4-H Agent Assistant at (205) 338-9416 or email rjs0042@auburn.edu.