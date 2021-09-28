Extension New: Farm-City Banquet Centerpiece Design Contest

Farm-City Week will be Nov. 17-24 during the week leading up to Thanksgiving.
The week is used to celebrate and recognize the beneficial partnerships between rural and urban communities that make our food supply safe and plentiful. Bringing communities together to acknowledge and deepen the understanding of differences between farm life and city life is the goal of the Farm-City Week program.
These efforts can help children transition into adulthood and leadership roles with a greater appreciation for the interdependence of our food and fiber system. While at the same time, this can help adults learn to overcome misconceptions about farming, which are often fueled by activists and social media. The 2021 theme for Farm-City Week is Down to Earth: Agriculture Sustains Alabama.
Our annual Farm-City Banquet will be held on Monday, Nov. 8, at 6 p.m. at the Pell City Civic Center located at 2801 Stemley Bridge Road. There is no charge to attend and everyone is welcome! Our guest speaker will be Dr. Mike Phillips, Alabama’s Extension Director. Our 4-H Foundation Agent, Alayna Jackson, will also be there to recognize 4-H’ers from across the county for their winning Farm-City posters, essays and multimedia contest entries. We will also honor an outstanding farm family.
Another new Farm-City activity we have come up with this year is our Farm-City Banquet Centerpiece Design Contest and we hope you will consider participating!
It’s time to get those creative juices flowing and create a unique centerpiece for our banquet! Entries will be eligible to win a cash prize and you will be recognized during our banquet.
The first place winner will receive $100, second place will get $75 and third place $50. Applications are available on our St. Clair Farm-City Facebook page, can be emailed to you or you may pick one up at the St. Clair County Extension Office located on the lower level of the St. Clair County Courthouse in Pell City, basement office No. 4.
To enter, please follow the following entry requirements and restrictions:
—Applications must be received no later than Monday, November 1.
—Centerpieces must be delivered to the St. Clair County Extension Office no later than Thursday, Nov. 4.
—Entries must be no larger than 16 inches in diameter and 12 inches high so that they don’t obstruct the view of persons seated at the round table.
—Please keep our 2021 theme, Down to Earth: Agriculture Sustains Alabama, in mind when creating your centerpiece.
—Entries may include lights as long as they are battery powered.
—Entries may contain water, gel, beads, crystals, rocks, etc. … as long as they are contained within the unit.
—Due to fire regulations, the centerpieces cannot contain real, lighted candles but battery-powered are acceptable.
—A committee made up of community members will judge the centerpiece entries and the winner will be announced and recognized during the Farm-City Banquet.
—We cannot guarantee that your centerpiece will be returned in exactly the same condition as it was received. Centerpiece owners may reclaim their centerpiece after the banquet.
For more information about how you can participate please email Beth Evans-Smith at greensport1820@gmail.com or Lee Ann Clark at clarkla@aces.edu or call (205) 338-9416, Farm-City Co-Chairs.