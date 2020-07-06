Excited to learn Aaron Saxon is new director of bands at Springville High

Congratulations to Aaron Saxon, a Springville native and graduate of Springville High School who was recently selected as director of bands for Springville.
Aaron can be seen in a video on Facebook at Springville Tiger Pride announcing this news and talking about the opportunity and following the traditions of the Mighty Band from Tiger Land. This is an exciting announcement for Springville.
The popular meal program has been restarted. Go through the drive-thru behind the lunchroom at Springville Elementary School/Springville Middle School every Tuesday in July from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and lunches will be passed out.
The Springville Preservation Society has several things going on.
The Society recently held its June monthly meeting via Zoom. To join in, all you have to do is send Frank Waid your email to frankwwaid@gmail.com. He will set it up, then all you do is turn on the sound and camera and click on "join the meeting".
On another note, hopefully, the museum will also be opening again July 18 with a large World War I exhibit on display and more. It is always interesting to see what is on display at the museum, don't miss it.
Pandemic stories from the early 1900s will also be added to the family files in the archives at the museum. If you have written notes from your family telling you the ways they kept in touch and how they handled day-to-day life during that time, write a short story on what was done and how things were handled during that difficult time. The Preservation Society looks forward to your stories.
