Hello my friends. I hope this finds you well. This column almost didn’t happen. It’s actually due by Monday and here it is Tuesday at 6 a.m., and I am texting asking if it’s too late.
So I am hoping that this will touch someone because it has been placed on my heart to still write it.
For my birthday, I wanted to go on a bicycle ride at Chief Ladiga – my happy place. Little did I know I would ride 89 miles total and totally crush my personal record.
There literally is no way to exactly describe how hard it is to ride that many miles. My friends and I started in Anniston, and rode all the way to Waffle House in Cedartown, Ga. It’s a pretty good incentive to pedal fast when there are hash browns scattered, smothered and chunked involved. The sweetest, most beautiful waitress named Crystal waited our table.
On the way back there was this copperhead snake just laying across the road, doing what snakes do – scaring people.
Then we stopped and took a break at the Georgia line and there was this most beautiful butterfly. (I told it to be still so I could take its picture) but it was doing what butterflies do, fly around looking beautiful.
It made me really think about perception and how we see things. God created both, that butterfly and that snake. Both are beautiful creatures in their own way, almost like us as humans.
We are weak, we are flawed, we hurt others, but we are still beautiful. After all, everything has beauty, but not everyone sees it. I pray this week that all of us see the beauty.
Happy birthday to my nephew Hunter, on May 28.
Thank you for being on this journey of life with me.