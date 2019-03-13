Hello my friends, I hope this finds you well. I wish I could say I am writing this from my favorite spot on Logan Martin Lake, however, I am not. It's early Monday morning and I have a deadline to submit this in 10 minutes.
I want to talk about storms that we often find ourselves in. I went to a baby shower yesterday for Kayla, the daughter of a dear friend of mine, Katrina Gamble.
Years ago, maybe 18, I remember our kids went to preschool at Moody First Baptist. We were driving this old Blue van that belonged to the church (I think it still runs!) Anyways, Keith the dad, had lost his job or something to that nature, I can't remember exactly. I know Katrina was in tears, saying she didn't know what they were going to do, and they had three small kids.
Fast forward, they believed, remained steadfast all while still being the same loving, kind people they always have been. They each have a smile that could brighten the darkest room. Their girls are successful, and when life got tough, they didn't give up. It's an absolute honor to know them. Life is good for them.
When my son Casey passed away, I worried a lot about my daughter Caitlyn. There was one particular time my neighbor called me, saying Caitlyn was sitting outside in the pouring rain. When I got home, she refused to come inside, saying that her brother was in the rain and it wasn't fair. That makes the tears well up in my eyes thinking about that particular storm in our life. A few years back, she went through a really bad breakup and again, wept and sat outside, not coming in. I have never felt so helpless in my life.
Fast forward now, she is about to be in her third semester of nursing school. She has sworn off boys for a year. She laughs and sings along with the radio, radiates happiness. Once again life is good for her.
Not that life is all roses and dandelions for anyone, and we all go through storms, it just so happens that I can write about mine. Remember that we have a choice each day to live our best life. There will be negative everywhere if you look for it. It's up to you on how you see it. Like the song that Gary Allen sings, “Every Storm runs out of rain, just like every dark night turns into day.”
A couple of announcements include the Ride for Lyla on April 20 at 9 a.m. All proceeds go to the Ronald McDonald House. The motorcycle ride starts at Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Leeds. There will be food served after. The price is $30 per bike. Call Ronny (my dad) at 205-229-2136 for details.
Also, every Saturday at 8:30 a.m. in March there will be Boot Camp hosted by Lori Franklin at Moody Civic Center. Cost is $5 per class for non-members and $2 for members.
Don't forget to email me at christylee2@windstream.net for anything you want me to talk about or announce. Birthdays, anniversaries, happenings, etc.