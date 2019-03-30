LOGAN MARTIN LAKE -- The Logan Martin Lake Protection Association (LMLPA) Lake Cleanup kicked off Saturday.
“So far, so good,” said Mike Riley, event chairman. “I think we’re going to have a really good cleanup this year.”
Volunteers headed to their closest participating marina to pick up bright colored “Renew Our Rivers” shirts and garbage bags for the weeklong cleanup.
“We had people signing up the night before,” Riley said.
Marinas that have restaurants allowed people to sign up Friday night, he said.
Large garbage dumpsters have or will be placed at participating marinas in preparation for the cleanup.
Those “collection sites” include the Caribe Club and Marina in Lincoln, Lakeside Landing, Clear Creek Marina, Poor House Branch Marina, Woods Surfside Marina, Riverside Marina and the Pell City Civic Center. The Civic Center site will actually be in Pell City Lakeside Park while construction continues on the Civic Center.
“The biggest news is we have another collection site this year,” Riley said.
The new collection site is at Coosa Island Marina, on the southern end of Logan Martin Lake.
Site captains will also hand out T-shirts and garbage bags at collection sites Saturday, April 6, the final day of the cleanup.
Volunteers can return their full garbage bags to the dumpster at the nearest participating marina.
Riley said Alabama Power Company will have a barge to pick up larger items on or around the lake Thursday morning.
He said TowBoatUS is also participating in this year’s cleanup and will have one of its tow boats at the LMLPA volunteer picnic, which is slated for Saturday at Lakeside Park.
The picnic is being held in appreciation for the work by volunteers.
Toast Sandwich Eatery of Pell City will prepare and provide chips and hot dogs, while Coca-Cola will provide drinks.
Riley said Steve Shaffer will sing at the event. Riley said the pontoon boat that will be given away at this year’s LakeFest will also be on display at the picnic.
For more information about the LMLPA Lake Cleanup, call Riley at 205-531-2372.