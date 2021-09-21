Etowah and Ashville football teams kick off new 'Farmer Trophy' tradition

Former Ashville and Etowah head football coach Raymond Farmer (center) was honored Friday during a pre-game ceremony before the two teams met in a region contest. From now on, when the two teams face each other, the Farmer Trophy will be presented to the winning team. Also pictured are Ashville head football coach Shea Monroe, left, and Etowah head coach Ryan Locke. Etowah will hold on to the trophy after a 28-0 win over Ashville on Friday.