Etowah and Ashville football teams kick off new 'Farmer Trophy' tradition

ASHVILLE – On a night when retired coach Raymond Farmer was honored before the game, the Etowah Blue Devils defeated the Ashville Bulldogs 28-0 to improve to 3-1 on the season.
Farmer coached both teams throughout his 29-year career.
In two coaching stints at Ashville (1968-72 and 1981-86), Farmer compiled a 60-51-1 record. In 10 years at Etowah (1992-2001), Farmer put together an overall record of 92-32, including a perfect 14-0 record in 1999 when the Blue Devils won the Class 5A state championship.
A new tradition started this past Friday night as the winner of the game when these two teams play will be awarded the Coach Raymond Farmer Trophy.
The first team to take the trophy home was Etowah as the Blue Devils scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and cruised to the win.
Ashville managed 99 total yards in the game with 50 coming on one passing play in the first quarter.
Etowah finished with 244 total yards.
Ashville head coach Shea Monroe said he thought his guys played very hard defensively.
“I'm very impressed with our defense and this final score is a little misleading,” Monroe said. “We gave them really good field position.”
When discussing the offense, Monroe said they have a lot of work to do.
“Etowah has a really good football team,” Monroe said. “They are coached very well, and had a good game plan for us. It is what it is. We’ve just got to continue to get better and better and worry about us.”
After Ashville’s initial possession ended in a three-and-out, it took the Blue Devils only two plays to find the end zone as quarterback Trace Thompson found Omarion Finch streaking down the right sideline and connected for a 51-yard touchdown to make it 7-0 with 8:45 left.
Two plays later, Tyler Dobbs scooped up an Ashville fumble and ran it back 18 yards for a touchdown to make the score 14-0.
The Bulldogs put together their best drive of the night with the key play being a 50-yard pass from quarterback Dylan Harris to Chandler McGinnis to give Ashville a first down at the Blue Devil 18-yard line. Four plays later, a 31-yard field goal attempt was no good.
Etowah then drove 80 yards in seven plays with the touchdown coming on a 25-yard run by Jarvis Hardwick to make the score 21-0 after one quarter of play.
There was no scoring in the second quarter as rain got steadily heavier throughout the quarter.
The only other score of the game came with 4:25 left in the third quarter as Briggs Freeman scored a touchdown from 2 yards out to make the score 28-0.
Ashville (1-4, 0-3) will look to get back in the win column Friday as they travel to Odenville to take on the St. Clair County Saints (0-4).
Etowah (3-1, 3-0) will host Ft. Payne (1-3).