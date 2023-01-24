EPA has taken control of landfill site

Workers continue to extinguish a large underground fire that has been burning for almost two months in western St. Clair County.
“They have done a lot of work out there,” said St. Clair County Commission Chairman Stan Batemon. “They are putting out the fire.”
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency took charge of the landfill site, between Trussville and Moody, last week after the Alabama Department of Environmental Management requested assistance.
Batemon said he met with EPA officials and the contractor, who is actually completing the work to smother the underground blaze, Thursday and Friday, of last week.
He said big equipment operators with long booms, along with big bulldozers, are using the dirt on site to cover and smother the underground fire.
“If they need more dirt, they may use the county to haul additional dirt out there,” Batemon said.
He said trenches are dug by large excavators with long booms to ensure the ground is solid for the weight of heavy equipment, which moves forward to cover the fire with dirt.
“The contractor himself told me that he didn’t think it would take him more than 30 days, and probably less (to put out the fire),” Batemon said.
He said workers are going to try and avoid using any fire retardant agents like foam.
Batemon said workers are in enclosed cabs on the large land moving equipment, but the EPA has set up additional monitors on and off the site as a safety precaution.
He said initial testing of the air found Benzene on offsite monitors, which had apparently migrated off the site, along with smoke.
Batemon said an EPA official indicated that the Benzene detected by monitors was consistent with what is found in burning wood debris.
He said Trichlorethylene (TCE) was also detected by onsite monitors.
TCE is widely used in industry, mainly as a degreaser for metal parts.
“They didn’t seem concern with finding anything that they haven’t seen somewhere else,” Batemon said. “So far, they haven’t found any piles of burning tires or roofing materials (building materials).”
He said what concerns him is what might be buried deep underground, saying the current owner of the Environmental Landfill has only operated the landfill for the past five years, adding that the site wasn’t manned by people.
ADEM officials said their agency is completing water testing in nearby streams to determine possible impacts from runoff from the fire site.
At this point, it is not known who is ultimately responsible for paying the EPA’s cost for putting out the underground fire, but the agency is expected to seek recovery costs from the private operator of the site, ADEM officials have said.
“Once the fire is out, ADEM will take appropriate enforcement actions against the operator,” ADEM stated in a recent press release. “Such actions could involve penalties for impacts to air quality and open burning violations.”
However, Batemon said he is satisfied with the ongoing work at the site.
“They have done a lot of work, but there again, it’s a big site,” Batemon said. “They have a lot of area to cover, but where they have been working, they are putting the fire out and you stop seeing smoke. It’s starting to look more like a construction site, no smoke or anything. It’s very encouraging.”