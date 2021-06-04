Emergency Food and Shelter Grant funding notice for local agencies

St. Clair County has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.
St. Clair County has been chosen to receive $3,000 in Phase 37 and $14,941 in Phase C.A.R.E.S. to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, National Council of the Churches of Christ, The Jewish Federations of North America, the Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide. The local board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
A local board made up of the Community Action Agency, Catholic Charities, DHR, Domestic Violence Crisis Services, United Givers Fund, County Commission, Food Bank, Homeless Representative, Health Department, CASA, Ministerial Alliance, and American Red Cross will determine how the funds awarded to St. Clair County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:
—Be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government;
—Be eligible to receive federal funds;
—Have an accounting system;
—Practice nondiscrimination;
—Have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and or shelter programs
— And, if they are a private voluntary organization or have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
St. Clair County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously with the Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama, Christian Love Pantry and YWCA Participating. These agencies were responsible for providing meals and utility assistance.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Maggie Bell, Community Action Agency of Northeast Ala. located at 1481 McCurdy Ave S, Rainsville, AL 35986. She can be reached at 256-996-2161 or maggie@caaneal.org for an application. The deadline for applications to be received is Friday, June 18, at 5 pm.