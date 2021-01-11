ELAINE CRAWFORD: Thanks to all of Springville’s police officers (column)

This past week was National Law Enforcement Week, and last Saturday, Jan. 9, was National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
Thank you to police Chief Wayne Walton and all of the Springville officers for all you do protecting our community.
Congratulations to Caroline Skellett, Distinguished Young Woman of St. Clair County.
Students from Springville who have been selected to have their artwork displayed at the State Superintendent Visual Art Exhibition this year are Caylee Grace Hanrahan, Joyannah Pennington, Adyson Hathcock, Clara Self and Laney Thompson.
Springville Elementary’s 2020-21 Support Person of the Year is Janet Rush, and Teacher of the Year is Natasha Hurd. Springville High Support Person of the Year is Nannette Hill, and Teacher of the Year is Cynthia Higdon.
