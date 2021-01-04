ELAINE CRAWFORD: Senior Center announces Book of Month (column)

SPRINGVILLE -- The Springville Senior Center is ringing in the new year with the Book of The Month Club.
Each month will highlight a book to be enjoyed and reviewed. For January, the Book of the Month is "High Tide Club" by Mary Kay Andrews. This is a delightful novel about new love, old secrets and the kind of friendship that transcends generations.
You can find the books at Springville Public Library or on the library app, Libby. You can also download to your Kindle or Nook through Amazon or Audio Book.
Each of these books will be discussed monthly on our Senior Center Page as well as on Facebook on What's Happening In Springville.
Springville Elementary classes will be virtual Jan. 4-8. School starts back with a staggered schedule. Students with the last names beginning A-K will attend Tuesday, Jan. 5, and Wednesday, Jan. 6. Students with last names beginning L-Z will attend Thursday, Jan. 7, and Friday, Jan 8.
Springville High School will be virtual Jan. 5-8. Please refer to the SCCBOE website to view Stage 6 of the Keeping Schools Open Plan. There will be meal pickup days. Also ECTC students will attend via their own transportation.
The mIddle school will be returning through a virtual format for Tuesday through Friday. Students will receive online instruction each day from their teachers. Specific times for classes will be provided. Students will be expected to log in to virtual instruction for each class according to their class schedule.
