ELAINE CRAWFORD: Main Street Italian Bistro holding karaoke on Thursday nights (colum)

SPRINGVILLE -- Main Street Italian Bistro on Main Street will be having karaoke on Thursdays from 5 to 8 p.m. The first night of karaoke last Thursday was a great success.
Social distancing is in place, but more tables have been added and spread out according to health guidelines. The courtyard has been cleaned, lights added, candles placed on the tables and the area has been sprayed for mosquitoes.
Make your plans now to come out, bring your family and friends, enjoy some great food at Main Street Italian Bistro and join in the fun and entertainment.
The library used an LSTA grant award to build a learning library for students in our service area.
The collection includes pre-loaded learning tablets, interactive learning kits, scientific equipment, Playaway audio books, themed book kits that teach specific concepts, education games and a wide selection of early readers.
This summer the library combined state and local funding to expand the collection of early readers so it can offer leveled reader bags for K-2 grade readers.
There is also a homeschool collection that is designed to help busy homeschool moms with lesson planning. Contact the library at 205-467-2339 for more information.
The Springville Police Department sponsored books for the kindergarten students at Springville Elementary School. We love our SPD.
Christ Community PCA presented the Davis Lake Fire District and Springville Fire Department with plaques of appreciation at the 9/11 remembrance/appreciation luncheon.
Remember, all news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week, cheers!