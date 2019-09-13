PELL CITY -- Walter M. Kennedy Elementary School officials got a surprise last week when associates with Eissmann Automotive delivered seven boxes of copy paper, according to a press release.
The company’s Activities Committee said it was the perfect time to offer paper reinforcements to the schools, as copy paper is one of the most requested and expensive supplies on teachers’ supply request lists.
The committee drew the names of area elementary schools from Pell City, Talladega and Oxford. The selected schools were Walter M. Kennedy Elementary in Pell City, Winterboro School in Alpine and Oxford Elementary.
Walter M. Kennedy Elementary was the first recipient of copy paper by Eissmann Automotive employees last Friday, Sept. 6. The remaining deliveries were scheduled for this week.
The Eissmann Activities Committee collects ideas from employees and staff, and plans morale and team building activities within the organization as well as participating in community projects and charitable donations.
This year, the committee wanted to develop a back-to-school effort and hoped to offer copy paper as it is a much-needed supply.
“This is truly needed for our school,” said Dr. Melissa Kelley, principal for Walter M. Kennedy, in the release. “Teachers have limited monthly copy (paper), and this will help us fill the need we have at our school.”
She also thanked Eissmann for its support.
Eissmann Automotive LLC is in Pell City and specializes in car interiors for automakers that include Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Jeep, Tesla, Porsche and Volkswagen. Based in Bad Urach, Germany, the company operates 13 production facilities on three continents.