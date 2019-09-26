ST. CLAIR COUNTY -- It started with one soldier, whose resting place is in St. Clair Memorial Gardens.
Now, hundreds of deceased veterans in that cemetery will have wreaths draped across their graves on the 14th of December.
Mindy Manners, with the Broken Arrow Chapter of the Daughters of American Revolution, said it is a way to honor and remember veterans who served their country. She is a Wreaths Across America volunteer representing veterans who were laid to rest in St. Clair Memorial Gardens.
“This is our first year to place wreaths, and our goal is to place at least 250,” Manners said.
The idea to place wreaths on all veteran graves in the cemetery came after the Broken Arrow Chapter was asked to place a wreath to honor a deceased veteran, U.S. Army Spc. Brian Shaver, whose mother was unable to visit her son’s grave this past Memorial Day.
Manners said Shaver died in 2006. He served in Operation Iraqi Freedom III.
The local DAR group honored Shaver and placed a wreath on his grave on Memorial Day, then placed flowers and small flags at his grave July 4.
“Brian Shaver has been an inspiration for our chapter to sponsor Wreaths Across America at St. Clair Memorial Gardens,” Manners said.
And now, the group, along with Manners’ husband, Keaton, are spearheading efforts to raise money to gather wreaths through Wreaths Across America, a nonprofit organization that places wreaths at gravesites in Arlington National Cemetery and which also supports efforts to place wreaths on veteran graves across the country.
Manners said sponsorship forms and brochures about Wreaths Across America are available in the foyer of Usrey Funeral Home, 21271 U.S. 231 North, Pell City, and at the Pell City Public Library, 1000 Bruce Etheredge Parkway.
Manners said the Broken Arrow Creek Chapter, headed up by member Ellen Randolph, will have a booth at the John Looney House Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 12. People will be able to sign up to sponsor wreaths or pick up a brochure about Wreaths Across America.
Sponsorship forms include group identification and location identification numbers so sponsorship money collected for wreaths will go directly for securing wreaths for veteran graves in St. Clair Memorial Gardens, in observance of the National Remembrance Ceremony on Dec. 14. A ceremony is planned for that day at the local cemetery.
According to Wreaths Across America, its national network of volunteers has placed more than 1.5 million veterans’ wreaths at 1,433 locations across the U.S. and abroad.