Edward Roscoe Lane claims Place 5 seat in Ashville’s runoff election

ASHVILLE -- Edward Roscoe Lane is the Ashville Place 5 councilman-elect after defeating Kiley Phillips in a runoff election Tuesday night.
Lane walked away with 117 votes compared to Phillips’ 74. Lane will take office next month along with winners from the August general municipal election.
“I am humbled, blessed and extremely happy. I appreciate the citizens of Ashville for giving me the opportunity to be one of their City Council members,” said Lane. “I plan to be there to do a good job, and they can depend on me to do what's right in every occasion.”
Lane said he has thoroughly enjoyed living in Ashville for the past 37 years and looks forward to being a part of its growth.