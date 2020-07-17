Eden Elementary’s Dr. Andrew Jackson in Teacher of Year Final Four

PELL CITY -- The state Department of Education has released the Final Four candidates for Alabama Teacher of the Year, and Eden Elementary School’s Dr. Andrew Jackson is one of them.
Jackson was chosen for the final 16 for the award last month, and inclusion in the Final Four moves him a step closer to the top prize.
“It's still quite a surprise,” Jackson said following the news. “It's certainly humbling.”
Jackson said he has been so focused on preparing for school reopening he hasn't had much time to think about Teacher of the Year.
He added it's a true honor to be included with the other educators in the Final Four.
“The people who are included in the top four are truly excellent educators,” Jackson said, adding it didn't quite feel real to be included.
For Pell City Superintendent Dr. James Martin, Jackson’s inclusion on the list is an affirmation that Jackson is both a good teacher and a good person.
“We are very excited for Dr. Jackson,” Martin said. “We wish him the best.”
Jackson is a native of Fargo, North Dakota, and received his bachelor's degree at Samford University in Birmingham.
While he was at Samford, the school only had a general education degree that also included special education, Jackson said. Though special education had not been in his original plan, Jackson said he developed a passion for it that remains to this day.
His master’s degree is in special education as well, while his Doctor of Education is in organizational leadership, with an emphasis on emotional health.
Jackson said this is the second year in a row the Pell City school system has had a teacher in the Final Four. Last year, Pell City had two teachers in the final 16, with one moving on to the Final Four.
“I think that says a lot more about Pell City than it does about me,” Jackson said.
Martin agrees Pell City has some excellent teachers.
“We are really fortunate to just have great teachers,” Martin said. “We have the best teachers in Alabama.”
Martin said the system’s teachers have proven that with their response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They really energized me with the way they stepped to the plate to help students,” he said.
Jackson said the Final Four, which includes Auburn teacher Kathryn Knorr, Mobile County teacher David Dai and Vestavia Hills teacher Michael Sinnott, is just proof that Alabama has great teachers, and it's an honor for him to be mentioned in the same breath as them.