EDC talks future of St. Clair with Moody council

MOODY — The St. Clair County Economic Development Council spoke with the Moody City Council during the city’s regular meeting Monday. EDC director Don Smith expressed his hopes for the future of St. Clair in relation to the city of Moody.
Smith said that the EDC will continue to support its workforce development program to provide training for workers and support businesses in Moody and around the county.
The EDC’s Leadership of St. Clair County program is also looking to develop a small business initiative that would support small businesses in St. Clair. This would go through each city’s chamber of commerce or through the mayor and city clerk for those who don’t have one. This would include grants available to small businesses who may have been hit by the pandemic through the most recent covid-relief bill.
“We’re excited to be able to work on the local level and then also on a large scale,” Smith said.
He added the EDC will also continue to work on the county’s tourism to bring in people from outside of the county. Through its tourism efforts, the organization is hoping to bring in those coming to visit Birmingham for the 2022 World games to visit St. Clair.
For Moody specifically, Smith said the EDC has put the city on top of the list for the Alabama Communities of Excellence program set to help grow small communities in Alabama. Smith said the program only selects a few communities to bring in a task force for long term planning for its growth.
He also emphasized that ACE will lend its help for little to no money as long as the city is willing to invest its time.
In other matters, the council:
—Approved the repairal of a 2020 Ford F-150 for the public works department at a cost of $542.72;
—Approved a firework show for July 10, 2021 with Pyro Shows of Alabama and a cost of $10,000;
—Approve purchase of uniforms for the Moody Fire Department at a total cost of $3,400;
—Approved purchase of a fire hose at a cost of $6,500;
—Amended the 2013 CDBG Economic Development Project resolution in relation to the improvements on Kelly Creek Road off Interstate 20 in order to decrease the number of new jobs for 70 to 56;
—And, accepted the lowest bid of $150,604 from Sweetwater Construction, LLC for Moody City Park Improvements.