The Economic Development Association of Alabama summer interns sat in on the St. Clair County Commission meeting last week. From left are Ernie Cowart, vice president and director of business information with the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama; Jason Roberts, director of industry and workforce development with the St. Clair County Economic Development Council; Ansley Emfinger, intern with Alabama Power; David Sides, intern with Spire Energy; Ryne Brashier, intern with EDPA; and Don Smith, executive director of the St. Clair County EDC.