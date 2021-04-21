Ebner signs wrestling scholarship with King University

Ashville’s Jacob Ebner signed a wrestling scholarship with King University, an NCAA Division II school in Bristol, Tenn. The scholarship will cover 60 percent of his college education.
Ebner has been a part of the Bulldogs' varsity wrestling team since his seventh-grade year. This year, he was part of the Bulldogs' first wrestling state championship team at the Class 1A-4A tournament. He placed second in his weight class. Ashville also was second in the 1A-5A duals tournament.
“Wrestling is what I love,” Ebner said. “It’s just an amazing sport and just to be able to continue doing it is awesome.”
He added that it was exciting to be a part of a state championship team his senior year.
“We all rallied together and had a really good year and being in the finals, that was a pretty awesome feeling,” he said.
Head wrestling coach James Browning said Ebner has grown tremendously over the years and has been a vital part of the team.
“He turned into a good dang wrestler for us,” Browning said. “He contributed big time for the past two years.”
He added that Ebner is overall a high class student athlete.
“He’s honest, does what’s asked of him, makes good grades, so we’re really going to miss him,” he said.