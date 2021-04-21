You are the owner of this article.
Ebner signs wrestling scholarship with King University

Jacob Ebner (front, middle) signed a wrestling scholarship with King University in Bristol Tennessee surrounded by his coaches and family.

 Josie Howell/Consolidated Publishing

Ashville’s Jacob Ebner signed a wrestling scholarship with King University, an NCAA Division II school in Bristol, Tenn. The scholarship will cover 60 percent of his college education.

Ebner has been a part of the Bulldogs' varsity wrestling team since his seventh-grade year. This year, he was part of the Bulldogs' first wrestling state championship team at the Class 1A-4A tournament. He placed second in his weight class. Ashville also was second in the 1A-5A duals tournament.

“Wrestling is what I love,” Ebner said. “It’s just an amazing sport and just to be able to continue doing it is awesome.”

He added that it was exciting to be a part of a state championship team his senior year.

“We all rallied together and had a really good year and being in the finals, that was a pretty awesome feeling,” he said.

Head wrestling coach James Browning said Ebner has grown tremendously over the years and has been a vital part of the team.

“He turned into a good dang wrestler for us,” Browning said. “He contributed big time for the past two years.”

He added that Ebner is overall a high class student athlete.

“He’s honest, does what’s asked of him, makes good grades, so we’re really going to miss him,” he said.

