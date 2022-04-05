Dunkin’ Donuts sees first day of business in Moody

MOODY — Dunkin’ Donuts located off Highway 411 in Moody saw its first day of business Friday, April 1, with lines of customers ready to enjoy copious amounts of coffee and donuts.
Moody Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Andrea Machen said that the citizens of Moody are excited as there has certainly been a demand for a business such as Dunkin’ in the Moody and Leeds areas.
“We had a big request for coffee and a big request for donuts if you want to know the truth so everybody has shown a great deal of support for this project and excitement,” she said. “There has been nothing but good feedback.”
Machen noted that the chamber played a role in promoting the vacant building once Burger King moved out. However, the executive director had been in touch with those at Dunkin’s headquarters previously, but was able to reach back out at a retail conference as Moody was already on their radar.
“Once they made their decision, it was a pretty quick turnaround,” she said.
Machen added that the revenue aspect of the new business will be great for Moody’s growth.
“Everybody likes their coffee on the way to work and, who doesn’t like a donut, so it’s a win-win for us,” Machen said.
Following last week’s soft opening, the chamber is set to plan an official ribbon cutting ceremony in the upcoming weeks.