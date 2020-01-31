Driver having medical episode crashes into Xpress Lube building

PELL CITY — A truck collided with the Havoline Xpress Lube building on U.S. 231 shortly before 9 a.m. Friday, according to Police Chief Paul Irwin.
Irwin said that a man driving a Ford F-350 pickup ran into the building while having a medical issue.
Employees at the business said the driver ran off the road into the grass area near the shop. The truck came to a stop in the parking lot.
When employees opened the truck door to check on the driver, it accelerated into the building. According to witnesses, an employee was then able to remove the keys from the truck.
Irwin said the driver of the truck was transported to the hospital due to his medical issue. Irwin said he could not confirm the driver was injured, and that no other injuries were reported.