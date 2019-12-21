Dr. Leah Stover named new Pell City Schools assistant superintendent

PELL CITY -- After a long vacancy, Dr. Leah Stover is the Pell City school system’s new assistant superintendent.
Stover was transferred to the position by the Board of Education during its meeting Tuesday.
“I’m very excited for this new challenge,” Stover said.
Stover is a long-term system employee, having been hired in 2008. She served as principal at Walter M. Kennedy Elementary for 10 years before being promoted to the Central Office as director of special programs.
While at the Central Office, she was transferred to director of curriculum and instruction in April 2019.
Part of her job is to assist the superintendent in establishing vision and policy. Her primary function in her new position will involve human resources, helping Superintendent Dr. James Martin manage staff.
Stover said she feels this will be the real challenge of her new job.
“I’ve got a lot to learn about human resources,” she said.
Even so, Stover brings years of experience to the position, which Martin said he feels is incredibly valuable.
“I’m very excited to have Dr. Stover as the new assistant superintendent,” he said.
Martin highlighted her long service to the school system as well as her previous experience in teaching.
“To be honest, she is just a true professional,” he said.
Stover will help teachers and school faculty better understand how to handle certain situations. Martin said sometimes mistakes simply come from not knowing what is the correct thing to do. Making sure employees have this information will be a key part of Stover’s new job
Stover is the first to fill the position since Dr. Micheal Barber left the position in 2013 to become superintendent. Barber served as superintendent until retiring in July.