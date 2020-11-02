DR. FRANK BUCK: Screen snips with 1 key: My new favorite shortcut

This is the story of the lowly “print screen” key.
First, it was misunderstood. Then, it was celebrated for a short time before falling into years of obscurity. But now, it has become the shining star of my Windows keyboard.
This thing is broken
Or at least, that’s what I thought many years ago. After all, if you hit a button labeled “print screen,” shouldn’t it take whatever is on the screen and send it to the printer? But when I hit that key, it did nothing at all.
Later, I learned the key was just poorly-named. Had it been called “copy screen,” I would have sooner understood its function was to copy the screen to the clipboard. Then, I could paste the screen image anywhere.
This is so neat!
That’s what people said when I showed them the magic of the “print screen” key.
When doing a demonstration on technology concepts, I would often include pictures of my screen in the PowerPoint slides. “How did you get that picture of your screen in the slide?” was the usual question. So, I would explain the print screen key.
This is worthless
The print screen key came with a downside. What if you don’t need an image of the entire screen? What if you just want to grab a small part of that screen? Using the print screen key meant having to crop the image down to the proper size. Plus, I found another tool that performed better.
In 2002, Windows introduced the “snipping tool.”
Once you found and installed it on your toolbar, the process was simple. Click the snipping tool and then click and drag across the portion of the screen you wanted to copy. Release the mouse button, and the image was copied to the clipboard.
The Windows Snipping Tool was amazing for copying error messages or images from any website. This tool was a major game-changer for me and for those with whom I shared it.
But don’t get too excited about the Windows Snipping Tool. It’s soon going away. Why? Because in the world of technology, good things are replaced by better things.
In a previous article and in the blog post frankbuck.org/3-windows-10-features, I talked about “Snip & Sketch.” Holding down the shift key and the windows key at the same time, plus hitting the “S” key, invokes Snip & Sketch. It is like a much-improved version of the snipping tool.
Snip & Sketch immediately saw daily use in my workflow. It would allow me to snip anything from the entire screen to the smallest image. It’s only downside is that it is “clunky” to use. Shift plus windows plus “S” isn’t the easiest shortcut to remember, nor the easiest shortcut to use.
This is amazing!
What if you could combine the power of Snip & Sketch with the ease of hitting one key? Take this article to your computer and let’s turn on the function that’s going to do it for you.
1. Click in the search window in the lower-left hand corner of the screen.
2. Type "Ease of access keyboard settings" and click the result the search returns.
3. Scroll down to “Print screen shortcut.”
4. Flip the switch to "On."
5. Click the “X” in the upper-right corner of the screen to close the box. You’re done!
Now, when you hit the print screen button, it opens Snip & Sketch. One easy-to-remember button has just replaced an awkward three-key combination.
Hit “print screen” and drag the mouse to highlight what you want to grab. If you want the entire screen, you even see a small menu that allows for grabbing an entire window or even the entire screen.
This one small enhancement took seconds to enable and has quickly become something I use many times every day. I hope it will improve your productivity as well.
Frank Buck is the author of “Get Organized!: Time Management for School Leaders.” "Global Gurus Top 30" named him #1 in the Time Management category for 2019 and 2020. Dr. Buck speaks throughout the United States and internationally about organization and time management. You can reach him through his website: FrankBuck.org. Follow him on Twitter @DrFrankBuck.